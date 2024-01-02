Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Up 3.3%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 261,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 513,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.91.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

