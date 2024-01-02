HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HCI Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HCI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 99,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $758.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $90.81.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $131.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCI Group from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

