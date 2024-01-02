HI (HI) 1-Day Volume Hits $360,741.79

HI (HI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $360,741.79 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00019769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.98 or 0.99952319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010322 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00197649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00102067 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $260,645.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

