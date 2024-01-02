Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 767,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $16,490,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

HI traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 371,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,296. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

