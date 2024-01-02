holoride Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.60 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $24.60 million and $210,871.97 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.92 or 0.05243184 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00090243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00024504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02995569 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $256,825.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

