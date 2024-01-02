Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after buying an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.47. 1,085,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

