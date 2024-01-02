Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of HMN traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. 231,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,370. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.57.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after buying an additional 1,241,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

