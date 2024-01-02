Horizen Price Tops $9.26 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Horizen has a market cap of $134.43 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $9.26 or 0.00020589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00061345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00048026 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,515,606 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

