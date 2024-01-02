IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$4.40 Price Target at Bank of America

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IMG traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.29. The company had a trading volume of 512,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,009. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.30.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.2010369 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

