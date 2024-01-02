ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ICL Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,777,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 139,406 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after buying an additional 3,689,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

