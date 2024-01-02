ICON Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. ICON has a total market capitalization of $270.57 million and $44.74 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 975,844,038 coins and its circulating supply is 975,844,066 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 975,689,601.53426 with 975,692,395.7624328 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.29204123 USD and is up 13.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $105,808,700.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

