iExec RLC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.95 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $122.09 million and $20.95 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00019821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,192.15 or 0.99940864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010135 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00199988 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.71099391 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $21,280,651.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

