Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 83.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of IBTX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.28. 246,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,018. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBTX

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.