Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 9.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $292,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BJAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 151,526 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

