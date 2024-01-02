Insider Buying: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider Acquires 33,800 Shares of Stock

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider Eldur Ólafsson purchased 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £38,194 ($48,636.19).
Amaroq Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of LON:AMRQ traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 65.50 ($0.83). 171,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,678. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,275.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 36.41 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 68 ($0.87).
Amaroq Minerals Company Profile
