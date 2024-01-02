Insider Buying: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider Acquires 33,800 Shares of Stock

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider Eldur Ólafsson purchased 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £38,194 ($48,636.19).

Amaroq Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON:AMRQ traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 65.50 ($0.83). 171,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,678. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,275.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 36.41 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 68 ($0.87).

Get Amaroq Minerals alerts:

Amaroq Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including Tartoq, Vagar, Nuna Nutaaq, Anoritooq, Siku, Naalagaaffiup Portornga, Saarloq, Sava, Kobberminebugt, Stendalen, and North Sava covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.