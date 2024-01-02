Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $39,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,105,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,120,227.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.26.
  • On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00.
  • On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.
  • On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $148,990.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $6,010.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 41,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,056. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $323.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 87,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

