Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells 7,509 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everbridge stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.55.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

