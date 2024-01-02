Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Short Interest Update

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803. Intchains Group has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $801.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group ( NASDAQ:ICG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

