InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 723.8 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $9.92 on Tuesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
