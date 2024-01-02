InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 723.8 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $9.92 on Tuesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

