Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $421,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

