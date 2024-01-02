Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 164.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 113,357 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1,508.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2994 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

