Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 2nd (AAPL, AOSL, ASTL, AVB, AVDX, AVY, AX, BALL, BC, BL)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $161.00.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

was downgraded by analysts at Beacon Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $208.00 price target on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $106.00 price target on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $119.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $146.00 target price on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $315.00 target price on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.