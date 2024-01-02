Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Short Interest Update

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invivyd during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 251,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,449. The stock has a market cap of $401.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.71.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invivyd will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

