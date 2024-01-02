Iowa State Bank Acquires 966 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 7,416,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,824,422. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

