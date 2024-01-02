Iowa State Bank Buys 1,761 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 44,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,528. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

