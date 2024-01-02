Iowa State Bank Buys 243 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentum LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 72.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 477,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $91,619,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.99. 3,661,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.60. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

