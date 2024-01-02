Iowa State Bank Has $2.20 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. 1,561,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.