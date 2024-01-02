Iowa State Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,727,481 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

