iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 602,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.
IRBT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. iRobot has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. Analysts predict that iRobot will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
