iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading 1% Higher

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFGet Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62. 357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.22% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

