iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading 1% Higher

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62. 357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
