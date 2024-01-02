Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance
Shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment stock remained flat at $692.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.08. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 12-month low of $617.11 and a 12-month high of $713.23.
About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment
