Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 762,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,993.0 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAF remained flat at $26.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.