Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 762,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,993.0 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAF remained flat at $26.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.23.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
