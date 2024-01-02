JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 10,470,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $180,521,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,022,000 after buying an additional 5,653,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11,938.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,954,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

JBGS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,643. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -136.36%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.