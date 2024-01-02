Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,549 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

