Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JNPKF remained flat at $24.24 on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG offers advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

