John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey Sells 32,983 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 1,814,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $161.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.81.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

