Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. 5,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 635% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Company Profile

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

