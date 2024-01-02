JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.70

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Price Performance

LON:JAGI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 338 ($4.30). 115,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,587. The stock has a market capitalization of £304.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34,000.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 324 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.90 ($5.16). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 342.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income news, insider Richard Stagg acquired 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £786.24 ($1,001.20). Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI)

