JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.70

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Price Performance

LON:JAGI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 338 ($4.30). 115,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,587. The stock has a market capitalization of £304.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34,000.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 324 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.90 ($5.16). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 342.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income news, insider Richard Stagg acquired 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £786.24 ($1,001.20). Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

