Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,610,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 16,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,860,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,085. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.