Konnect Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $144,107.97 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 250.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a UK-based blockchain platform that fuses a lifestyle membership model with its KCT token. It seeks to unite the digital and real worlds by incorporating cryptocurrency and NFTs into traditional business models, thereby forming a B2B2C ecosystem. The KCT token, adhering to the ERC20 utility token standard, unlocks exclusive benefits such as discounts on luxury items and services from its partner network. Distinguishing itself, Konnect integrates both online and offline services, encompassing e-commerce, NFT trading, and payment systems. It also authenticates transactions using an NFT certification system. Membership is accessible through staking KCT tokens, with various tiers offering diverse benefits. Overseen by a specialised team, Konnect utilises blockchain technology to offer enhanced solutions for both businesses and consumers.”

