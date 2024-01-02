Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Up 1.4%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.00) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.00). Approximately 479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542.50 ($6.91).

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,583.33, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 551.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 554.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

