La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 301,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. La-Z-Boy's quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

