LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $63,507.65 and approximately $20,925.06 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

