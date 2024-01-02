Leonovus (CVE:LTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Leonovus Inc. (CVE:LTV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Leonovus Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Leonovus Company Profile

Leonovus Inc operates as a data management software company. Its tools offer data-centric solutions to customers. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

