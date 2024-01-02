Leonovus (CVE:LTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Leonovus Inc. (CVE:LTV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Leonovus Trading Up 9.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.85.
Leonovus Company Profile
Leonovus Inc operates as a data management software company. Its tools offer data-centric solutions to customers. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leonovus
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Leonovus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonovus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.