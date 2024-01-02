Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,793,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

LBTYA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 1,161,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,067.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

