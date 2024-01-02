Lido Staked ETH Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.74 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,352.56 or 0.05237541 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $21.74 billion and approximately $30.15 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,239,800 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,239,799.53145705. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,365.36220255 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $20,582,509.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

