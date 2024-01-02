Litecoin Price Hits $72.96 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and approximately $385.30 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $72.96 or 0.00162100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008829 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,049,919 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.