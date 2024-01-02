Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $75,521.25

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $41.50 million and approximately $75,521.25 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00019916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,274.42 or 1.00017564 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011347 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010185 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00202997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001025 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,216.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.