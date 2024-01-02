Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

