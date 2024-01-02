MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Short Interest Update

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:MXCT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 969,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,626. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $518.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 98.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MXCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $447,362.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,550 shares of company stock worth $210,450. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MaxCyte by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 205,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after buying an additional 1,259,826 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 12.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,576,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 277,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 947,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

